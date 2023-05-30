Palace of Ice - Hotfix 1.5.49

Hey there folks!

We're back with more fixes! MORE! MOOOORE!

Fixed our Xbox build machine going rogue and attempting to sabotage the company. Man prevailed over machine... This time.

Fixed a potential blocker that could occur when teleporting at the wrong location after having finished the Ruins of Telema area.

Fixed some saves being unable to be imported due to active powers such as Paladins' Channel Divinity. If you still have a save that can't be imported and that's not modded, make sure to send it to us on Discord.

Added some safeties in order to combat the infinite white loading screen after Bridge Ambush. Hopefully that should prevent it from happening, but please let us know you run into this bug again.

Fixed Wildshape cloning Druids in Custom Campaigns. Druids can think creatively. You will find they are immensely superior to Droids.

A few known Issues we are working on (amongst others):

Some users report being stuck in the Thieves Among Us quest (hehe amogus hehe). If that happens to you, reloading a save from before going into the mines seem to fix the issue.

For our non-English friends

While we are not able to localize our game in every language (even though we'd love to), if Solasta is not available in your language know that there are talented community members who have made mods to help you enjoy the game! Among others, Unfinished Business mod supports many additional languages (on top of adding multiclassing, new ancestries and subclasses): https://www.nexusmods.com/solastacrownofthemagister/mods/225?tab=description

The list of additional languages available with Unfinished Business (which you can select in the regular option menu of the game):

Italian

Spanish

Korean

Japanese

Note: Remember that if you install Unfinished Business, you can only play with other players who have Unfinished Business active!