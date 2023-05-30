Stories from The Outbreak 0.8.0 - Battlefield Rebirth Update!

Hey all!

We’re happy to announce that the first major update of Stories from the Outbreak, Battlefield Rebirth, is out!

This update features a major rework of the trinket system, new content (including a new character, new enemies and new trinkets), balancing changes, improvements to various gameplay systems, and more!

Note that ability unlocks are now permanently unlocked after defeating a boss for the first time. See the full changelog below.

This means YOU MIGHT LOSE SOME PROGRESS. It is fairly straightforward to get the ability unlocks back, and your total amount of unlock points remains unchanged – you will find that it has now unlocked some new trinkets instead. If you want to get a fresh start with the system, consider erasing your save data though the options menu.

The next major update (planned to be done in 2-3 months) will focus on adding extra challenges to veteran players, and increase replayability by adding more random generation to the maps and adding new foes (could this mean new bosses as well?).

Enjoy,

The Coldwild Games team

Content changes:

1 new character

3 new enemies

24 new trinkets

Trinkets can now be picked from two options

Major changes to trinket rarity

Permanent ability unlocks are now given for defeating bosses for the first time, rather than through the Unlocks system

Show some status effects on the timeline

Calling in new characters to combat after a party member dies now happens automatically

1 new event

Reworked Viktorija's moveset

Player characters now heal 8 health every 3 nodes they spend idle

1 new background

Added visual improvements to Legion and the final boss

Added the story of Samanta

Changed max protection cap from 999 to 100

(accessibility) Disabled buttons are now darker

(bugfix) Fixed a bug causing artifacts from previous run to remain after starting a new run

(bugfix) Fixed a bug where boss fights wouldn't give rewards if all story pieces are unlocked

(bugfix) Aberrants can no longer attack after dying in their turn

(bugfix) Legion's "For we are many" now gives a correct amount of STR

(bugfix) Health can no longer exceed maximum when max health decreases

(bugfix) Dmitry's Look after ability now correctly reduces focus

(bugfix) Dzintars's Slice and dice ability now applies bleed correctly

(bugfix) Fixed some cases where moving/retargetting would cause incorrect display of targetting icons

(bugfix) Fixed some multi-targeting abilities keeping targets unchanged when units move around

(bugfix) Reduce timeline marker shaking when the mouse is positioned near the horizontal line.

(bugfix) Fixed mouse interactions during fullscreen for certain Linux multi monitor setups.

Full balance changes: