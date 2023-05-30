Stories from The Outbreak 0.8.0 - Battlefield Rebirth Update!

Hey all!
We’re happy to announce that the first major update of Stories from the Outbreak, Battlefield Rebirth, is out!
This update features a major rework of the trinket system, new content (including a new character, new enemies and new trinkets), balancing changes, improvements to various gameplay systems, and more!
Note that ability unlocks are now permanently unlocked after defeating a boss for the first time. See the full changelog below.
This means YOU MIGHT LOSE SOME PROGRESS. It is fairly straightforward to get the ability unlocks back, and your total amount of unlock points remains unchanged – you will find that it has now unlocked some new trinkets instead. If you want to get a fresh start with the system, consider erasing your save data though the options menu.
The next major update (planned to be done in 2-3 months) will focus on adding extra challenges to veteran players, and increase replayability by adding more random generation to the maps and adding new foes (could this mean new bosses as well?).
Enjoy,
The Coldwild Games team
Content changes:
- 1 new character
- 3 new enemies
- 24 new trinkets
- Trinkets can now be picked from two options
- Major changes to trinket rarity
- Permanent ability unlocks are now given for defeating bosses for the first time, rather than through the Unlocks system
- Show some status effects on the timeline
- Calling in new characters to combat after a party member dies now happens automatically
- 1 new event
- Reworked Viktorija's moveset
- Player characters now heal 8 health every 3 nodes they spend idle
- 1 new background
- Added visual improvements to Legion and the final boss
- Added the story of Samanta
- Changed max protection cap from 999 to 100
- (accessibility) Disabled buttons are now darker
- (bugfix) Fixed a bug causing artifacts from previous run to remain after starting a new run
- (bugfix) Fixed a bug where boss fights wouldn't give rewards if all story pieces are unlocked
- (bugfix) Aberrants can no longer attack after dying in their turn
- (bugfix) Legion's "For we are many" now gives a correct amount of STR
- (bugfix) Health can no longer exceed maximum when max health decreases
- (bugfix) Dmitry's Look after ability now correctly reduces focus
- (bugfix) Dzintars's Slice and dice ability now applies bleed correctly
- (bugfix) Fixed some cases where moving/retargetting would cause incorrect display of targetting icons
- (bugfix) Fixed some multi-targeting abilities keeping targets unchanged when units move around
- (bugfix) Reduce timeline marker shaking when the mouse is positioned near the horizontal line.
- (bugfix) Fixed mouse interactions during fullscreen for certain Linux multi monitor setups.
Full balance changes:
- Enemies can no longer be delayed more than twice between their turns
- Elegant strikes buff effect 2SKL -> 1SKL
- Chance to get fuel from hard encounters 10-15% -> 50%
- Increased fuel reward from first & third boss by 1
- Enemy encounter composition has been altered (no more double Wardens!)
Enemies:
- Infected claw base cooldown 15 -> 22
- Infected claw base damage 3STR -> 4STR
- Bouncer STR 5 -> 7
- Bouncer slam base cooldown 25 -> 30
- Frantic STR 2 -> 3
- Frantic graze base cooldown 13 -> 16
- Frantic rend flesh base cooldown 16 -> 20
- Mutant AGI 5 -> 2
- Mutant spit base cooldown 15 -> 20
- Hound howl base cooldown 28 -> 30
- Hound rabid bite base cooldown 18 -> 20
- Hounds and Best friends now alternate their abilities
- Swarming infected grab base cooldown 15 -> 22
- Warden TGH 14 -> 10
- Warden AMR 0 -> 8
- Warden STR 8 -> 9
- Warden forceful slam base cooldown 25 -> 33
- Warden shield base cooldown 22 -> 26
- Bloated TGH 7 -> 3
- Bloated AMR 0 -> 12
- Bloated base cooldowns 15 -> 22
- Bloated's explosion now hits guarded allies
- Frenetic wild shred base cooldown 20 -> 22
- Frenetic lacerate flesh base cooldown 14 -> 18
- Aberrant TGH 13 -> 9
- Aberrant AMR 0 -> 8
- Aberrant ichor spit base cooldown 30 -> 35
- Aberrant ichor spit base damage 1SKL -> 2SKL
- Aberrant suffering buff effect 3SKL -> 2SKL
- Best friend base cooldowns 15 -> 20
- Slightly improved Legion visuals
- Legion TGH 8 -> 6
- Legion STR 6 -> 5
- Legion Annihilation base cooldown 70 -> 75
- Legion Vengeful buff focus gain 4 -> 3
- Strength of the Legion STR gain 10 -> 5
- Final boss AMR 40 -> 20
- Final boss: all ability base cooldowns lowered by 5
- Final boss cleanse effect has been doubled
- Final boss: changed focus buff to "Humility"
Trinkets:
- Portable radio cooldown 35 -> 30
- Paper map healing 1 -> 2
- Polaroid healing 10 -> 15
- Road salt focus loss 3 -> 2
- Jimsonweed poison amount 1 -> 2
- Jar of jam healing 3 -> 4
- Salt shaker kill requirement 5 -> 7
- Cracked glasses focus gain 1 -> 2
- Vintage locket now applies once per battle (only one character can get inspiration)
- Vintage locket focus requirement 12 -> 8
- Yarrow tea cooldown 10 -> 15
Anna:
- Deicide base damage 3STR -> 4STR
- Home run focus gain 2 -> 1
Jānis:
- Base STR 4 -> 3
- Base AGI 4 -> 5
- Recover base cooldown 17 -> 20
- Recuperate base cooldown 27 -> 25
- Safeguard base cooldown 17 -> 20
- Recuperate now gives 10 protection and 5 health instead of 5 protection and 1 renew
- Reciprocation duration 40 -> 45
- Redirection duration 25 -> 30
- Revenge duration 30 -> 40
Katerina:
- Base TGH 3 -> 2
- Base SKL 6 -> 7
- Suppressing fire base cooldown 20 -> 18
- Precision shot focus gain 2 -> 1
Dmitry:
- Sadism duration 30 -> 40
- Sadism duration is now lowered by 5 whenever it's activated
- Showstopper strike effect duration 40 -> 50
- Deranged bashes now makes targets lose 2 focus if their delay is lower than Dmitry's focus
- Recollect and look after now turn excess healing into protection
- Look after base cooldown 25 -> 20
- Maddened concentration damage 6 -> 12
- Maddened concentration focus gain 2 -> 4
- Maddened concentration base cooldown 6 -> 10
Dzintars:
- Remedy bleed removal 4 -> 5
- Restoration bleed removal 2 -> 4
- Panacea bleed removal 5 -> 7
- Weak spots base cooldown 35 -> 30
- Weak spots focus gain 2 -> 1
- Rip it all out base cooldown 50 -> 40
- Rip it all out focus gain 1 -> 2
- Heart to heart base cooldown 15 -> 13
- Phlebotomy base cooldown 15 -> 12
- Phlebotomy now costs 1 focus, rather than giving 1 focus
- Cheat death base cooldown 25 -> 30
- Cheat death now targets the whole team
- Resist doom focus buff has been replaced with Antidote
Inese:
- Slice / Cut up / Hack and slash base cooldown 18 -> 15
- Wrong place, wrong time now gives 2 bleed to allies and 5 bleed to enemies
- Wrong place, wrong time focus gain 2 -> 1
- Battlefield manoeuvres now costs 1 focus instead of giving 1 focus
- Distraction delay 35 -> 30
- Distraction stat boost (STR, SKL, AGI to target) 2 -> 1
- Overwhelm focus buff now inflicts +2 bleed whenever delaying enemies
Zigmārs:
- Base SKL 4 -> 3
- Base AGI 5 -> 6
- Triptych base cooldown 20 -> 25
- Tetraptych base cooldown 20 -> 25
- Trinity base cooldown 25 -> 30
- Minutiae base cooldown 12 -> 10
- Minutiae now only gives focus if Zigmārs has 3 or fewer focus
- Vignette base cooldown 15 -> 8
- Vignette now costs 2 focus
- Reinterpretation base cooldown 20 -> 18
- Reinterpretation focus gain 0 -> 1
- Symmetry base cooldown 30 -> 25
- Mockery base cooldown 40 -> 25
- Prolegomenon, Overture, Foreword base cooldown 25 -> 20
- Prolegomenon's bonus poison now requires that the enemy isn't poisoned
- Foreword's bonus poison now requires that the enemy isn't poisoned, but no longer requires that the enemy is at full health
Viktorija:
- Viktorija now starts the battle with 2 stacks of the Combat expertise buff
- Barricade now moves all targeting to the back row when disabled
- Laugh it off and its upgrades have been entirely reworked
- Survival and its upgrades have been entirely reworked
- Combat expertise and its upgrades base cooldown lowered by 5
- Treat wounds focus buff has been replaced with Antidote
Maksim:
- Paintball and Sightline inflicted amount of Marked effect: 35 -> 25
- Hone base cooldown 35 -> 30
- Marked effect now gives +25% damage to melee attacks, together with the +50% ranged attack boost
Samanta:
- Bulldoze base cooldown 25 -> 35
- Remove caps on protection abilities now that there's a protection cap anyway
- Stalemate focus buff now gives 3 protection + 3 for every enemy with protection, rather than just 5 for each enemy with protection
Sprīdītis:
- Doom base cooldown 55 -> 50
- Drown base cooldown 60 -> 50
- Unyielding physiology base cooldown 25 -> 22
- Esprit de corps base cooldown 60 -> 50
- Mutagenesis base cooldown 25 -> 22
- Providence base cooldown 50 -> 40
- Positive effect pool no longer includes Persistence
- Positive effect pool no longer includes Toxic reprisal
- Positive effect pool no longer includes Overwhelm
- Positive effect pool Reciprocation duration 50 -> 60
- Negative effect pool poison amount 2 -> 3
- Negative effect pool Vulnerable amount 1 -> 2
- Negative effect pool Mockery amount 6 -> 8
- Infinite chaos focus buff uses per battle 1 -> 2
