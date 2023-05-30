 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OMSI 2 update for 30 May 2023

OMSI 2 Add-on Enhanced Environment Pack | Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11347751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1640310/OMSI_2_Addon_Enhanced_Environment_Pack/

Changelog:

  • Edited sounds for AI-cars and environment
  • Optimized sounds, improved performance
  • Some random sound features (experimental)

Changed files in this update

"OMSI 2 Add-on Enhanced Environmental Pack (1640310)"-Depot Depot 1640310
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link