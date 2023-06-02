 Skip to content

Propagation VR update for 2 June 2023

Update in honor of our new game Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Last edited by Wendy

Our new game Propagation: Paradise Hotel, by the same team who brought you Propagation VR, is now out! Check it out!

Additions

  • Propagation: Paradise Hotel clickable image added to the main menu

Changed files in this update

Propagation VR Content Depot 1363431
