- Added a reference to Unity.TextMeshPro.dll for scripting
- Fixed CanvasScaler component not saving in editor
- Fixed error when toggling Behaviour.enabled property in editor in some cases
LOCOMOTORICA: Staggering Ragdoll update for 30 May 2023
build 373 (30.05.2023) - patch notes
