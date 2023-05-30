 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LOCOMOTORICA: Staggering Ragdoll update for 30 May 2023

build 373 (30.05.2023) - patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11347704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a reference to Unity.TextMeshPro.dll for scripting
  • Fixed CanvasScaler component not saving in editor
  • Fixed error when toggling Behaviour.enabled property in editor in some cases

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1542631 Depot 1542631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link