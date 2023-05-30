 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deliverance & Reign update for 30 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/30/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11347600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the card "Deliverance" wouldn't deal its -2 Damage debuff.

Balance Changes:

  • "Infused Spirit" - Now gives 2 Yang no matter what;
  • "Momentum Strike" - Now equalizes your Yin and Yang equal to the lowest value between the two;
  • "Enfeeble" - Now Exiles at the end of your turn.

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Undead Spell Upgrade "Summon a random undead minion." didn't stack properly;
  • Fixed a bug where the Undead Spell "Greater Sacrifice" did not check for available space on the floor before attempting to summon.

Balance Changes:

  • The Undead keyword "Plague" now procs after enemy units attack. This means it now triggers multiple times during Bastion fights.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2132841 Depot 2132841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link