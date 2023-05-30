Patch Notes 05/30/2023

Deliverance's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the card "Deliverance" wouldn't deal its -2 Damage debuff.
Balance Changes:
- "Infused Spirit" - Now gives 2 Yang no matter what;
- "Momentum Strike" - Now equalizes your Yin and Yang equal to the lowest value between the two;
- "Enfeeble" - Now Exiles at the end of your turn.
Reign's Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Undead Spell Upgrade "Summon a random undead minion." didn't stack properly;
- Fixed a bug where the Undead Spell "Greater Sacrifice" did not check for available space on the floor before attempting to summon.
Balance Changes:
- The Undead keyword "Plague" now procs after enemy units attack. This means it now triggers multiple times during Bastion fights.
