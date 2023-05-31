Hotfix 1.0.29.6 is now live!

Hi! This week I'm releasing a smaller hotfix, addressing some modding-related issues and few in-game bugs.
1.0.29.6 PATCH NOTES
Bugfixes:
- “All in” skill from Silas now correctly counts enemy kills (it was counting attacks before).
- Rose’s “weak spot” skill does not deal 3 extra damage if it’s at level zero.
Modding:
- Game now supports Japanese glyphs that can be used by the modders.
- Made sure that character names get correctly refreshed after game's language is changed.
- Added missing translation keys and support for some existing translation keys. Details:
- "characterDetails_teamSkillRemainingPoints" key is now used in Team Skills button tooltip
- added "combat_retaliation" key for the "Retaliation!" text
- added "general_shelterAPCost" key for the AP cost text in the shelter phase
- added "achievement_progress" key for the achievement progress box header
Changed files in this update