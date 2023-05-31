 Skip to content

Shardpunk: Verminfall update for 31 May 2023

Hotfix 1.0.29.6 is now live!

Hi! This week I'm releasing a smaller hotfix, addressing some modding-related issues and few in-game bugs.

1.0.29.6 PATCH NOTES

Bugfixes:

  • “All in” skill from Silas now correctly counts enemy kills (it was counting attacks before).
  • Rose’s “weak spot” skill does not deal 3 extra damage if it’s at level zero.

Modding:

  • Game now supports Japanese glyphs that can be used by the modders.
  • Made sure that character names get correctly refreshed after game's language is changed.
  • Added missing translation keys and support for some existing translation keys. Details:
  • "characterDetails_teamSkillRemainingPoints" key is now used in Team Skills button tooltip
  • added "combat_retaliation" key for the "Retaliation!" text
  • added "general_shelterAPCost" key for the AP cost text in the shelter phase
  • added "achievement_progress" key for the achievement progress box header

