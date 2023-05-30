 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exodus of Descent Playtest update for 30 May 2023

Playtest Party Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11347497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added party functionality for 2 players
  • Fixed character creation button glitch
  • Fixed NPCs T-Posing in the hub world/CC
  • Stability improvements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404251 Depot 2404251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link