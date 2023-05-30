- Added party functionality for 2 players
- Fixed character creation button glitch
- Fixed NPCs T-Posing in the hub world/CC
- Stability improvements
Exodus of Descent Playtest update for 30 May 2023
Playtest Party Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2404251 Depot 2404251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update