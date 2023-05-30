Early Access Hotfix v3.6.5.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11347487 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

This hotfix is also a patch for optimization and some convenience issues.

First of all, we apologize for not properly supporting high-resolution and high refresh rate monitors. It has been confirmed that there have been some instability in player movement on monitors with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz.

For now, as a temporary solution, we have fixed the frame rate at 59 when using settings with a refresh rate higher than 60Hz.

We will further investigate this matter and make modifications to allow for higher frame rates if successful.

Truly, thank you to everyone who provided feedback.

Here are the detailed patch notes:

<Options>

• Added motion blur option.

• Fixed a bug where anti-aliasing option was not being applied correctly.

<Optimization>

• Modified the physics effects to be applied gradually as the character moves around, instead of applying them to all items at the start of the game.

<Server Improvement>

• Made server connection faster.

<Multiplayer Bug Fixes>

• Fixed a bug where the host disconnecting would result in the loss of previously saved world information in multiplayer.

<Game Design>

Balance changes will be applied in the new game:

• Spawn rate of crafting materials increased by 1.2x.

• Health of the top chef nerfed from 4800 to 3600.

<UI>

• Modified the buttons displayed in the inventory for regular state and workstation usage state to be different.

• Pressing ESC while the inventory is open will now close the inventory instead of bringing up the options menu.

<Miscellaneous>

• Modified the game to allow immediate visibility of the distillery and cooking station inside the tent at the start of the game.

• Added three toilets in some empty spaces in the bathroom area of the damper.