Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 30 May 2023

Performance - Graphics menu settings update, LOD for grass in main menu.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Graphics menu settings updated with alternative for global illumination, post processing.
  • LOD for grass in main menu, its now affected by foliage quality.

