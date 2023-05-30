📝Everdream Valley Pre-Release Patch Notes 📝

Dear Farmers,

We want to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for your support, feedback, reports, and suggestions. Your contribution has been invaluable to the development of Everdream Valley. We've been hard at work addressing various issues and improving the gameplay experience.

Here is the list of bug fixes and improvements:

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

Geese and sheep will no longer appear underneath rocks. We have addressed this issue, allowing these animals to spawn in appropriate locations.

Improved animal spawn behavior after purchasing from the vendor. Animals will no longer spawn within the ground.

The goat dream game has been fixed to prevent doubling rewards before the finish window, ensuring fair gameplay and consistent rewards.

The issue causing the game to freeze after the chicken dream has been resolved. You can now proceed without any interruptions.

Fixed an issue where purchased insects, such as bees or fireflies, were spawning at the shop's farm instead of being added to the player's inventory. They will now correctly go into the inventory upon purchase.

The framerate issue in the loading screen has been fixed, providing a smoother transition into the game.

Implemented a fix where players will now receive a butterfly book as a gift from Grandpa. This reward will be triggered upon initiating the 'Butterflies for Merchant' quest. Engage in a conversation with Grandpa to ensure you receive this special gift. Happy butterfly collecting!

Some players may have already progressed beyond the 'Butterflies for Merchant' quest. If you have surpassed this quest and did not receive the book from Grandpa, worry not! Upon loading your save, the Butterfly Book will now be available for purchase from the Merchant's inventory.

Various minor bug fixes.

Gameplay and Cooking Experience tweaks:

Cooking difficulty level has been tweaked to be less punishing, ensuring a more enjoyable culinary experience for all players.

A cooking color score legend has been added to provide a better understanding of your cooking performance.

We have introduced a new option called "Polite Wolves Mode." When enabled, wolves will exhibit more polite behavior. They will howl more quietly, and there will be no emission of glowing eyes. Hopefully this will keep our adventurers more relaxed at night.

In the first dream with wolves they will be more polite, ensuring a cozier experience.

When creating a new character, a notification will prompt players to enter a name if left blank, ensuring a smoother character creation process.

Sprinkler frequency has been adjusted. Sprinklers will now work for 10 minutes every hour instead of operating continuously, offering a more balanced watering system.

Players can now lift the chicken coop by holding the interaction button, rather than requiring a single press. Additionally, the chicken coop can no longer be destroyed, ensuring its durability.

Players can now lift the haystack by holding the interaction button, rather than requiring a single press.

Players can now lift the saw by holding the interaction button, rather than requiring a single press.

Players now start with a recipe for a rope, allowing for immediate crafting possibilities.

The FPS counter has been removed from the user interface to reduce clutter and enhance the immersive experience.

Roosters have been improved to wake up earlier, at 8 o'clock, when present on the farm. Enjoy their timely wake-up calls!

We hope that these changes will enhance your gameplay experience in Everdream Valley. We deeply appreciate your continued support, and we're excited to provide you with an even better gaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates and keep sharing your valuable feedback with us!

Sincerely,

The Everdream Valley Development Team

