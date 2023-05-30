A mini patch has been released that fixes some Achievements not being given to players. (More coming soon™)
Origin Of Destiny: Crimson Awakening update for 30 May 2023
Mini-Patch 30-05-2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Origin Of Destiny: Crimson Awakening Content Depot 448571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update