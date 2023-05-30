- Expand the height of the backpack and warehouse
- Increase the fairy system
- Present 10 celestial artifact fragments
- Increase the reward task of fairy fragments
- Add fairy artifact fragments in the treasure hunt
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 30 May 2023
V1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
