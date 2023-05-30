 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 30 May 2023

V1.2.4

V1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11347426

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Expand the height of the backpack and warehouse
  2. Increase the fairy system
  3. Present 10 celestial artifact fragments
  4. Increase the reward task of fairy fragments
  5. Add fairy artifact fragments in the treasure hunt

