Our first major update has been released!

Hi everyone, Captain Zuff here, and I am thrilled to announce that our first major update is now released! Update 1 is big, so I've prepared a short video summarizing the most important ones. You can also see the full changelog at the bottom!

Significant graphics update, new terrain textures, trees, grass, and props.

New dynamic ocean, dynamic sky, and fog.

Tree planting & automated harvesting.

Significant improvements in terrain simulation & physics.

New graphics for machines and vehicles.

Revamped storage units that now show stored products.

New terraforming options: Leveling designations, Stacker + mixed cargo mining & hauling.

Vertical pipes!

Significant extension of Nuclear power, including new reactors and reprocessing plant.

More than 14 new machines and buildings.

More than 16 new products, including new production chains.

Extra 30 minutes of music.

Lots of QoL features, including new dashboards or direct vehicle upgrades.

To learn more about the development of this update, see our previous posts:



We are also celebrating our first anniversary since Captain of Industry was released into Early Access a year ago, on 31st May 2022. 🎉 Thanks for being with us on this journey. We are truly grateful for having such a great community, and we can’t wait to see what next year brings!



Full change log