Chronicles of Galdurvale update for 30 May 2023

Patch Release v1.0.6: Update Noes

Update notes for Release v1.0.6:

  • Added: Sacred Stone received as quest items and will show up in the Inventory.
  • Added: Numbered the different parts of Inara's Diary on the icon.
  • Added: Boss Marker (Showing which boss has/has not been defeated)
  • Bug: Dragon Control Screen not showing correctly for Controller
  • Bug: The player character will fall through the bottom of the world, especially after loading the game from a location inside a building.
  • Bug: The Poisonous Troll's poison puddle does not despawn immediately after the boss is defeated.
  • Bug: Mushroom at Temisson is showing a capsule outline
  • Bug: Controller's Craft Button will craft items even if not in the inventory's craft screen
  • Bug: Save Game + Game Pause screen overlapping each other (sometimes)
  • Bug: The Sky Tower's activator can be interacted with before the quest is activated.
  • Bug: Galera not spawning at the end of the dragon fights scene.
  • Update: Mythril Sword quest has unclear objective
  • Map Error: Ledges at some area around Water Stone will cause the character to stuck in a "falling pose".
  • Map Error: The player character can fly beneath the lava at the volcanos.
  • Map Error: The player character can fall through the bridge barriers at Temissons.
  • Map Error: The Player character can venture out of bounds in Temissons.

