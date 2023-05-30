Patch Release v1.0.6: Update Noes

Update notes for Release v1.0.6:
- Added: Sacred Stone received as quest items and will show up in the Inventory.
- Added: Numbered the different parts of Inara's Diary on the icon.
- Added: Boss Marker (Showing which boss has/has not been defeated)
- Bug: Dragon Control Screen not showing correctly for Controller
- Bug: The player character will fall through the bottom of the world, especially after loading the game from a location inside a building.
- Bug: The Poisonous Troll's poison puddle does not despawn immediately after the boss is defeated.
- Bug: Mushroom at Temisson is showing a capsule outline
- Bug: Controller's Craft Button will craft items even if not in the inventory's craft screen
- Bug: Save Game + Game Pause screen overlapping each other (sometimes)
- Bug: The Sky Tower's activator can be interacted with before the quest is activated.
- Bug: Galera not spawning at the end of the dragon fights scene.
- Update: Mythril Sword quest has unclear objective
- Map Error: Ledges at some area around Water Stone will cause the character to stuck in a "falling pose".
- Map Error: The player character can fly beneath the lava at the volcanos.
- Map Error: The player character can fall through the bridge barriers at Temissons.
- Map Error: The Player character can venture out of bounds in Temissons.
Changed files in this update