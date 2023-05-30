Adjustment of game content

In the Dark Tower, danger is everywhere, and the warrior will now be accompanied by a vehicle. The game's terrain is still generated dynamically, and when the player explores the circuit, the terrain will change again. This means that there are no fixed paths, and if you encounter an item or obelisk along the way, it may disappear when you leave and return

During the adventure, the warrior can recruit other warriors in the Dark Tower, which means that the warrior will no longer fight alone. Other warriors will place bombs like the main character to eliminate red monsters, and their bombs will not harm the main character

The tutorial has been remade, and now players will have a clear understanding of the game's overall mechanics during their first playthrough