In the Dark Tower, danger is everywhere, and the warrior will now be accompanied by a vehicle. The game's terrain is still generated dynamically, and when the player explores the circuit, the terrain will change again. This means that there are no fixed paths, and if you encounter an item or obelisk along the way, it may disappear when you leave and return
During the adventure, the warrior can recruit other warriors in the Dark Tower, which means that the warrior will no longer fight alone. Other warriors will place bombs like the main character to eliminate red monsters, and their bombs will not harm the main character
The tutorial has been remade, and now players will have a clear understanding of the game's overall mechanics during their first playthrough
After the plan, weapons will be added to the vehicle, and players can choose the type of object carried by the vehicle at the beginning of each adventure. This will be combined with bullet-hell shooting
黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 30 May 2023
Adjustment of game content
