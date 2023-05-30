05.30 Hotfix

Bug Fix and Improvements
- [Option/Controls] Fixed an issue that caused the wrong confirmation message to be displayed when changing the 'Inspect Weapon' keybind.
- Players can now view the progress of all 5 Weapon Mastery achievements via a new 'Show Achievement' button on the conditions tab for all Gold skins. (Previously, only Mastery V was shown, causing confusion for some players)
- A matchmaking lobby error tracking code has been added to the Play button to assist in the investigation of certain bugs.
