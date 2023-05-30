 Skip to content

Ironsight update for 30 May 2023

05.30 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix and Improvements

  • [Option/Controls] Fixed an issue that caused the wrong confirmation message to be displayed when changing the 'Inspect Weapon' keybind.
  • Players can now view the progress of all 5 Weapon Mastery achievements via a new 'Show Achievement' button on the conditions tab for all Gold skins. (Previously, only Mastery V was shown, causing confusion for some players)
  • A matchmaking lobby error tracking code has been added to the Play button to assist in the investigation of certain bugs.

