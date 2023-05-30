Drums of War reset and minor patch

Our apologies for resetting the Drums of War again. It should no longer end prematurely this time, or there will be a moga somewhere that will be punished for it.
Client Changes
Art & Effects
- Added a few more pieces of high quality rune art
In-Game Text
- Fixed some cases of missing tooltips or descriptions
- Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates
Balance Changes and Fixes
Abilities
- Bastion of Mobility now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit with Bastion of Mobility
- Reverted a change Defensive Stance that made it a toggle ability that did not change DEF by a different amount per rank (This change was not intended to go live and snuck into the server patches beginning in January)
- Tailwind now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit when it triggers
- Fixed an issue where Scythe Whirl was not being reduced by the Sundered Lands faction bonus (as well as other things potentially)
Spells
- Magnetize now only destroys enemy relics and summoned champions rather than all relics and summoned champions
- Sea Song now has a deck limit of 2
Equipment
- Fixed an issue with Sheoul Firebow that caused it to give +2 RNG instead of +1 RNG. Changed equipment to trigger on 2+ RNG instead of 3+ RNG.
- Fixed an issue in which Skeezick Blade was triggering its bonus effect on non-Skeezick units rather than on Skeezick units
Champions
Serkan
- Removed base ability Eternal Life
Magma Bunny
- Added base ability Lavawalker
Strig Windrider
- This unit is now available in ranked play
