Pox Nora update for 30 May 2023

Drums of War reset and minor patch

Build 11347307

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our apologies for resetting the Drums of War again. It should no longer end prematurely this time, or there will be a moga somewhere that will be punished for it.

Client Changes

Art & Effects
  • Added a few more pieces of high quality rune art
In-Game Text
  • Fixed some cases of missing tooltips or descriptions
  • Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Balance Changes and Fixes

Abilities
  • Bastion of Mobility now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit with Bastion of Mobility
  • Reverted a change Defensive Stance that made it a toggle ability that did not change DEF by a different amount per rank (This change was not intended to go live and snuck into the server patches beginning in January)
  • Tailwind now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit when it triggers
  • Fixed an issue where Scythe Whirl was not being reduced by the Sundered Lands faction bonus (as well as other things potentially)
Spells
  • Magnetize now only destroys enemy relics and summoned champions rather than all relics and summoned champions
  • Sea Song now has a deck limit of 2
Equipment
  • Fixed an issue with Sheoul Firebow that caused it to give +2 RNG instead of +1 RNG. Changed equipment to trigger on 2+ RNG instead of 3+ RNG.
  • Fixed an issue in which Skeezick Blade was triggering its bonus effect on non-Skeezick units rather than on Skeezick units
Champions

Serkan

  • Removed base ability Eternal Life

Magma Bunny

  • Added base ability Lavawalker

Strig Windrider

  • This unit is now available in ranked play

