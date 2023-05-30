Drums of War reset and minor patch

Our apologies for resetting the Drums of War again. It should no longer end prematurely this time, or there will be a moga somewhere that will be punished for it.

Client Changes

Art & Effects

Added a few more pieces of high quality rune art

In-Game Text

Fixed some cases of missing tooltips or descriptions

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

Balance Changes and Fixes

Abilities

Bastion of Mobility now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit with Bastion of Mobility

now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit with Bastion of Mobility Reverted a change Defensive Stance that made it a toggle ability that did not change DEF by a different amount per rank (This change was not intended to go live and snuck into the server patches beginning in January)

that made it a toggle ability that did not change DEF by a different amount per rank (This change was not intended to go live and snuck into the server patches beginning in January) Tailwind now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit when it triggers

now only affects units within 5 spaces of the unit when it triggers Fixed an issue where Scythe Whirl was not being reduced by the Sundered Lands faction bonus (as well as other things potentially)

Spells

Magnetize now only destroys enemy relics and summoned champions rather than all relics and summoned champions

now only destroys enemy relics and summoned champions rather than all relics and summoned champions Sea Song now has a deck limit of 2

Equipment

Fixed an issue with Sheoul Firebow that caused it to give +2 RNG instead of +1 RNG. Changed equipment to trigger on 2+ RNG instead of 3+ RNG.

that caused it to give +2 RNG instead of +1 RNG. Changed equipment to trigger on 2+ RNG instead of 3+ RNG. Fixed an issue in which Skeezick Blade was triggering its bonus effect on non-Skeezick units rather than on Skeezick units

Champions

Serkan

Removed base ability Eternal Life

Magma Bunny

Added base ability Lavawalker

Strig Windrider