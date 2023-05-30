 Skip to content

Cable Guardian update for 30 May 2023

Version 1.3.5.2 / Pro 2.4.1.2

Build 11347287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes
  • New feature: Resume alarm timer after app restart (with pause option)

An active alarm is now automatically saved when the app closes and will be resumed at startup. By default, the timer continues to "run" when the app is closed. (Note, nothing is actually running in the background - the elapsed time is calculated at startup.) With the new menu option, the timer can be paused when the app closes, and at startup it will continue where it left off.

  • Fix a bug in Repeat Alarm -feature

