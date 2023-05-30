Rebirth Evolution Game Description

Basic Operations

Most of the choices in the game can be quickly achieved by clicking or double clicking on the target, such as assembling weapons and learning skills.

Click on the character or building to view brief information, and double-click on the character to quickly open the character details page.

Clicking on the corresponding position in the selected state can command the character to reach the specified position. After the character reaches its position, it will wait for a period of time and then perform corresponding actions.

The control panel in the lower left corner can be quickly opened or commands can be applied through shortcuts.

The information panel in the lower right corner allows for a three segment switch. When displaying actionable information, you can click to confirm.

Future and confirmed information can be viewed in detail through the information panel in the lower left corner.

The top long bar in the game records the current time period and some upcoming events.

The bottom of the top records the current holdings of "money", "food", "water", "parts", and "materials".

About the main base

The game failed when the 'safe house' was damaged and all characters in the scene died.

The expansion of the 'Safe House' not only increases its own durability value, but also expands the base space.

The 'defense gate' can be operated using the switch in the upper left corner. When closed, it can withstand attacking enemy targets with its own durability value.

The 'stronghold fence' can reduce the invasion speed of incoming targets, while upgrading the stronghold fence can enhance this attribute.

About combatants

Combat personnel have different levels of assessment. The level limits the level and quantity of skills that current personnel can learn.

Different professions have different 'inherent skills', different types of firearms assembly, and different types of cold weapons assembly.

The learning of skills is also determined by the current character's profession, and "auxiliary professions" can only learn "general skills"

In addition to general skills, combat professions can learn their own exclusive professional skills. D-level and C-level can be directly learned by default, while C-level and above require R&D unlocking.

Effect skill values can be stacked, such as increasing maximum health or increasing attack speed.

After the cooldown time of the same type of release type skills is reached, they will be released in order, such as "Earth grenade", "Fragment grenade", "Incendiary bomb", and "Poison gas bomb".

The weapons that combatants can assemble are divided into firearms and cold weapons.

Among the cold weapons, "front-line soldiers", "guerrilla fighters" and "auxiliary professions" can be equipped with long weapons. Other combat professions are equipped with short weapons.

The assembly of firearms is determined by the occupation of the personnel. Auxiliary professions can only be equipped with handguns.

There are no level restrictions on weapon and clothing assembly, even D-level combatants can also assemble L-level weapons and clothing.

Having a specific transfer letter allows for career transitions for personnel.

L-level combatants can learn 1 L-level skill with an L-level skill book. The success rate of learning L-level skills is 100%, but it will consume skill books.

Heroes can be obtained through the plot, and different versions will also include heroes.

Heroes cannot replace weapons and skills, and hero skills will be unlocked as their level increases.

The upper limits of 'health' and 'vitality' will be increased based on personnel level.

Every time a fighter enters a dungeon battle, they will consume 10 "vitality".

When learning skills, success will consume corresponding "vitality", while failure will only consume "money" and not "vitality".

When the vitality is too low, combatants will go to the "housing type buildings" to rest and recover on their own. Alternatively, the 'commander' may voluntarily donate items for restoration.

Different gain or loss effects can increase or decrease the "health" of combatants, while low health can have negative effects and even lead to death.

You can restore the "health" of combatants by giving them props. When you have a hospital, the combatants will also actively go to restore the "health" value.

About Combat Professions

Frontline warriors use handguns and long weapons, with a short attack range. The main skill is shield, which has 5000HP. When holding a shield, you will not suffer direct damage. When holding a shield, blocking, dodging, and repelling actions can be performed to extend the shield's usage time. This profession is more suitable for the early stage, and making appropriate team arrangements in the middle and later stages can also have a good effect. When this profession is at the S-level, it is possible to learn the S-level skill 'dual wielding' to compensate for the insufficient firepower of the pistol.

"Guerrilla soldiers" use submachine guns and long weapons, with a moderate attack range. Having excellent mobility, the probability of dodge and block skills is higher compared to the other two front row professions. In the middle and later stages, it is suitable for advancing and engaging in guerrilla warfare with leader level and core level monsters, and is also more suitable for advancing when attacking human forces.

The 'Assault Warrior' uses shotguns and short weapons, with a short attack range. Featuring unique vampire skills, assisting in learning skills that increase maximum health and melee attack speed damage can increase their survival ability, making them suitable for melee battles with "scum" groups. This profession is not suitable for exchanging fire with human forces, and long-distance combat is relatively inferior. The 'Assault' skill can increase the damage of single shot shotgun bullets. Taking M1901 as an example, the single shot damage is 3, the single attack is 30 bullets, and the single shot damage is 90. After learning this skill, the single shot damage is 4, and the total damage of one shot is 120.

The 'Assault Warrior' uses assault rifles and short weapons, with a moderate attack range. Wanjinyou type profession, with replies, BUFF, certain output and mobility. You can learn various types of grenades for throwing, achieving range based killing effects.

Firefighters use various types of machine guns and short weapons, with a longer attack range. Has sustained firepower output, but cannot move when firing with the main weapon, resulting in poor maneuverability.

The 'Precision Shooter' uses precision shooter rifles and short weapons, with a longer attack range. The Wanjinyou profession in the back row is similar to some skills of "Assault Warrior". Featuring a portable shield that can protect rear passengers while outputting.

The 'Heavy Shooter' uses various types of sniper rifles and short weapons, with an ultra long attack range. Has super high damage, penetration, and knockback effects. Both attacks on zombies and human factions have played a crucial role. However, when firing with the main weapon, it is unable to move and has poor maneuverability.

The "Hero" profession has its own characteristics, multiple attack methods, unique skills, and unique weapons. The initial basic health is higher than that of ordinary people. Different heroes have different growth tendencies and can perform well in the early and middle stages.

About R&D and Construction

Research and development can be carried out during normal operation of the "laboratory", "research institute", and "research center". When the building fails, the functions will be closed and the content will be suspended.

Upgrading 'research and development buildings' can lead to higher level research and development. Unlock the manufacturing of high-level weapons, skills, buildings, and items.

When the Blacksmith Shop is running normally, it can manufacture unlocked "cold weapons" weapons. When the building fails, the function will be closed and the content will be suspended.

When the "Firearms Shop" is running normally, it can manufacture unlocked "firearms" weapons. When the building fails, the function will be closed and the content will be suspended.

When the "clothing store" is running normally, it can manufacture unlocked "clothing" products. When the building fails, the function will be closed and the content will be suspended.

Clothing does not require research and development, and default clothing can be manufactured. Please explore and obtain unique clothing in the resource instance.

Some buildings have a construction limit, and higher levels of these buildings cannot be manufactured after being developed. Need to have a low-level building to upgrade it.

There are also upgraded unrestricted buildings, and both low-level and high-level buildings can be owned simultaneously.

Upgrading, repairing, and constructing buildings will not be attacked by hostile targets. If the main base is being upgraded and all personnel are killed during maintenance, it is considered a game failure.

To explore the world and form a team, it is necessary to have "intelligence type buildings". (Intelligence Center, Reconnaissance Intelligence Center, Information Processing Center, IECIPC)

The function of selling items requires the construction of a 'grocery store'.

The item decomposition function requires the construction of a 'recycling bin'.

The World Exploration Team requires "motorcycle stores" and "modified car stores" to use other mobile methods.

About Death and Resurrection

In the main base battle, if ordinary personnel die without being "zombie", they can be resurrected from "house like buildings" after the battle ends.

Ordinary personnel who die in battle undergo a "corpse transformation", and cannot be resurrected when they die during battles or explorations. Some common skills can prevent such situations from occurring.

The 'Hero' professional character does not experience 'zombie transformation' or 'fear', and can also be resurrected in 'building like buildings' after going out and dying.

About Population

The population limit determines how many combatants can be recruited within the main base.

After exceeding the population limit, combatants can also be recruited, but it will have a negative impact. Accumulating too much can lead to personnel loss and death.

The population can be increased by building "housing like buildings" that increase the population.

Personnel can be invited through individual exploration by other personnel within the base, or actively recruited through the "ID card" obtained through dungeon exploration.

During exploration, rescue information may be discovered, and after successful rescue, corresponding personnel will be obtained.

About Electricity

The operation of some buildings in the main base requires electricity, and when there is insufficient electricity, some buildings may not be able to be used, resulting in the loss of related functions.

When there is insufficient electricity, please build a new "power station" or upgrade it, or demolish some buildings.

About Water Resources

Some buildings require water consumption for operation, and when water resources are insufficient, the buildings cannot be put into use, resulting in the loss of related functions.

Personnel need fixed water resources to sustain their daily lives. If the allocated water resources are insufficient, it can cause negative impacts and even death.

The daily quota of personnel can be adjusted on the details page, and if the quota is increased, personnel can have a positive impact.

When water resources are insufficient, please build a new "drinking water collection station" or upgrade it. You can also explore and search outside.

About food

Personnel need a fixed amount of food every day to maintain their livelihoods, and if the allocated food is insufficient, it can cause negative impacts and even death.

The daily quota of personnel can be adjusted on the details page, and if the quota is increased, personnel can have a positive impact.

When there is a shortage of food, please create a new "farm" or "pasture" or upgrade them. You can also explore and search outside.

About banknotes

Banknotes are a type of basic currency circulating in the apocalyptic world.

Can be obtained through exploration/sale/trading. The various entertainment facilities built at the main base can also receive cash.

Personnel themselves will carry a certain amount of money for consumption in various facilities. When personnel run out of cash, they will go out for personal exploration.

When there is a shortage of banknotes in the early stage, it is recommended not to decompose the collected "miscellaneous items" and sell them to obtain a considerable amount of funds.

By forming alliances with other survivor camps, you can unlock the trading function. You can make use of the market price floating difference in different regions to earn money.

The exploration team can purchase 1 prize paper for 10 banknotes when encountering the 'Survivor Mutual Aid Guild' outside, and obtain large banknotes by decomposing the probability.

About Parts

Parts refer to precision machined components that can be used and preserved in the apocalypse.

Parts can be used for most weapons manufacturing and construction manufacturing.

When there are insufficient parts, please try to disassemble unnecessary weapons and some collected "debris".

It can also be obtained by exploring outside, destroying gatherings of other factions, or trading with allied survivor camps.

About Materials

Materials refer to processable and usable items derived from nature in the apocalypse.

Materials can be used for most building manufacturing and upgrades.

When there is insufficient material, please try to decompose some of the collected "debris".

It can also be obtained by exploring outside, destroying gatherings of other factions, or trading with allied survivor camps.

About Fighting

During battles, you can click or box select personnel to specify some personnel commands, or you can directly specify all personnel commands without selecting any personnel.

In combat, the priority of the "commander"'s movement command is first, and the designated priority is second. Autonomous action commands will only be executed by themselves after being issued.

Under the command of "Charge", personnel will actively seek out hostile targets for annihilation.

Under the "Hold" command, personnel will try to stay in their current position as much as possible. If they move due to combat, they will return to their original position when they can move.

Under the "Guerrilla" command, the personnel's guard and retreat distance will be increased, and close contact with combat will be avoided as much as possible.

Under the "freedom" command, personnel will make their own judgments about the current situation and engage in combat.

The 'Collect' command only exists in the resource copy. After issuing this command, if there are additional personnel at the collection location, they will proceed with the collection.

After the "retreat" command is issued, all personnel will move to the retreat point, and the retreat is completed when all combatants arrive.

Some small rooms in the resource dungeon can be explored, with additional hostile targets and resources available.

There will be multiple levels of high-level resource dungeons, each with different resources from hostile targets. You can try clicking on the "Up" and "Down" buttons in the dungeon to explore.

During combat, "Fire Fighter" and "Heavy Shooter" professionals are unable to move while firing. Please deploy them to a safe location in advance.

During any dungeon battle, it is possible to encounter a third party or actively invade the battle stronghold.

The low-level "remnants" strongholds of the "New Humanity" camp are relatively easy to break through when deployed properly. Can obtain a large amount of resources and experience.

The advanced mother nest stronghold of the 'New Humanity' camp may contain multiple 'cores' and' leaders', it is recommended to make sufficient preparations.

The current version of the 'Old Humans' camp only has' thugs' and' survivor camps'. If you want to annihilate them, it is recommended to deploy sufficient firepower.

If the 'Commander' base has a 'bombing type' building, it can bomb the first wave of hostile targets during outdoor combat.

When hostile forces discover the "commander" base, they will issue a general attack command based on their own situation. Please deploy defense personnel in advance.

Advanced hostile forces may conduct a wave of bombing first when attacking the "commander" base, and having "bombing defense buildings" can offset or weaken it.

Killing a single hostile target will correspondingly increase personnel experience, and breaking down resource points and faction strongholds will have additional experience to share.

About the World

The current world region will determine the pollution status based on the generation of "zombie gathering areas" and "core mother nests" under the existing "new human" subordinate forces.

The pollution situation in reverse determines the generation and level improvement speed of all "zombie gathering places" and "core mother nests" in areas other than "commanders".

The pollution situation also determines the quantity and level of incoming "residue".

The survivor camp level of the 'Commander' is determined based on the development status.

Other factions may have outgoing squads, and there may be battles between different factions, while factions within the same faction may have alliances.

Without exploring a stronghold, the positions of other faction strongholds are unknown among factions.

Survivor camps that are the same as the 'Commander' can increase their popularity and increase the probability of alliance success through events and gifts.

The allied forces will immediately obtain the position of the allied forces.

Alliance forces can support and trade with each other.

After knowing the location of the opposing forces, they will determine whether to launch a general attack and annihilate them based on their own situation.

Units dispatched by other forces and consumed by launching a general attack will be restored based on time.

High level intelligence buildings can obtain more world information.

The 'Survivor Mutual Aid Association Business Group' can purchase one prize paper per week and obtain large amounts of funds through probability decomposition.

When trading with other survivor strongholds in the world region, the selling and purchasing prices of items may vary.

The prices in different regions of the world fluctuate daily based on the quantity and output held in different regions.

When the team encounters combat, try to choose to watch the operation as much as possible to avoid unnecessary personnel loss. Under manual operation, one can actively escape.

Helping other factions' teams or personnel can gain favor from other survivor camps.

About versions and updates

Current game version 1.00

Basic gaming features

Forces: 'New Humans',' Survivors', and 'Riots'

Heroes: "Tutor - William", "Assault - Elena", "Tactical Master - John", "Luosha - Inoue Youmei"

Executable tasks: teaching task, main line task (rescue Elena), branch line task (rescue???).

Opened area: MA/VT/NH

Update every 3 months without going bankrupt.

1.1 Version update plan:

Opening up a new main storyline: "Out of Control Beck"

Opening up a new branch plot: "Unyielding Belief - Lin"

Add new human camp "leaders" and "cores"

Add professional exclusive skills

New Heroes: "Suson Beck"

New Heroes: "Shockwave - Lin Xiran"

Fix known bugs

1.2 Version update plan:

Opening up a new main storyline: "Former Hero Ken"

Opening up a new branch storyline: "Sword Ghost - Inoue Zeping"

Add the 'Commander' and 'Core' of the mob camp

New Heroes: "Harmful Beast - Mae Inoue"

Newly added functional buildings

Add dungeon map

Add a picture guide function

New Area: NY

Fix known bugs

1.3 Version update plan:

Opening up a new main storyline: "Invitation to New Humanities"

Opening up a new branch storyline: "Shocking duo"

Add professional exclusive skills

New hostile forces: "Burning Cleaners" or "Roots of Fear" or "3rd Brigade"

New Heroes: "Bulldozer Qatar"

New Heroes: "Castle Jill"

Fix known bugs

1.4 Version update plan:

Opening up a new main storyline: "Former comrades"

Opening up a new branch storyline: "Friendly New Humanity"

New Heroes: "Undead - Jonathan" (the one captured in the opening anime)

New Heroes: "Rescue Lydia"

New Heroes: "Quack Doctor Bazel"

Fix known bugs

Pre update plan for version 1.5:

Try adding online mode or online mode (if you can recruit backend bosses).

Add sub base function.

New neutral force: "9th Brigade"

Newly added weapons and equipment

Add professional exclusive skills

Fix known bugs

It's really impressive to see this. If there is a next version, I will create the instructions into the game UI and categorize them.