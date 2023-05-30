 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 30 May 2023

Update 30.05.23

Build 11347113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chevette 3D mesh optimization.
  • Reduced a large crack between the Chevette's door and column.
  • Some Chevette Dashboard Lights now work.
  • Add headlight and headlight to Chevette.
  • Add light in the Chevette's saloon.
  • New ignition system for Chevette (key now has 3 stages).
  • Add sound when turning on the hall light of MB 1313.
  • Add sound when turning on the switch of MB 1313.
  • Fixed an annoying sound when moving vehicles.
  • Fixed the rearview image that did not follow the movement of the door.
  • Input from steering wheel and keyboard are working together.

