- Chevette 3D mesh optimization.
- Reduced a large crack between the Chevette's door and column.
- Some Chevette Dashboard Lights now work.
- Add headlight and headlight to Chevette.
- Add light in the Chevette's saloon.
- New ignition system for Chevette (key now has 3 stages).
- Add sound when turning on the hall light of MB 1313.
- Add sound when turning on the switch of MB 1313.
- Fixed an annoying sound when moving vehicles.
- Fixed the rearview image that did not follow the movement of the door.
- Input from steering wheel and keyboard are working together.
Hard Life Game update for 30 May 2023
Update 30.05.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
