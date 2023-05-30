Patch 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11347017 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 06:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Added interaction to colonial events: Most event's duration can be effected like increasing the duration of positive or decreasing of negative events by spending money on them.

Events now also displayed in the colony menu, and a plus or minus button appears beside them if the player has the ability to effect its duration.

The cost of the action is based of the severity of the event.

Also fixed an issue where you could not use variants to construct new defences and stations.