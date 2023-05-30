Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added Russian and Spanish translations for version 0.9.8.

Reduced the weight of all gloves to 0.2.

The satiety increase effect when cooking potatoes, carrots, and meat now only applies before they rot.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

