Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 30 May 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

  • Added Russian and Spanish translations for version 0.9.8.
  • Reduced the weight of all gloves to 0.2.
  • The satiety increase effect when cooking potatoes, carrots, and meat now only applies before they rot.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

