Colored Armor Update

Gear now changes the color of clothing. Eyelashes added. Boat added outside of town. Fixed alchemy system bugs. Added alchemy items and recipes. Completing the game now gives alchemy items as reward. Added a message when joining the game thanking early supporters. Notification system queue added. Notification message down to three seconds from five. Began adding support for steam inventory. Weapon bug fixes for summon and totem. Performance improvements and bug fixes.