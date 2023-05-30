 Skip to content

FOG update for 30 May 2023

Colored Armor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11346986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gear now changes the color of clothing. Eyelashes added. Boat added outside of town. Fixed alchemy system bugs. Added alchemy items and recipes. Completing the game now gives alchemy items as reward. Added a message when joining the game thanking early supporters. Notification system queue added. Notification message down to three seconds from five. Began adding support for steam inventory. Weapon bug fixes for summon and totem. Performance improvements and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
