Gear now changes the color of clothing. Eyelashes added. Boat added outside of town. Fixed alchemy system bugs. Added alchemy items and recipes. Completing the game now gives alchemy items as reward. Added a message when joining the game thanking early supporters. Notification system queue added. Notification message down to three seconds from five. Began adding support for steam inventory. Weapon bug fixes for summon and totem. Performance improvements and bug fixes.
FOG update for 30 May 2023
Colored Armor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2010241 Depot 2010241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update