Nightly Maintenance update for 30 May 2023

General Overhaul | V 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11346944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Players,

We've noticed that some things in the factory have been what some would call wack or wonky. Below, you'll find some OVERHAULS that have been made to the factory in order to fix things!

NEW!

  • Enabled shadows in multiple places

    • Quickplay factory lights
    • Nightmare factory lights
    • Item Lights
    • Prologue scenes

Changes

  • The player will now be looking slightly down on the roof of Prologue to avoid confusion

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the mannequin would be Michael Jackson when losing line of sight

  • Fixed an issue where loading screens inaccurately reported loading progress

    • The loading screen will still hang, but the percentage is more accurate

For bug reports or to hang out, join the Discord!

