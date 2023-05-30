Share · View all patches · Build 11346926 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi Spinners,

We've had our heads down mainly doing optimisation for Switch and experimenting with some VR stuff. Daverwob has been doing some new levels including a 2Mello track included in this update!

We've also licensed new tracks by Meganeko, modus, Eli Way and two from Akira Complex

Working on some of these tracks lead to Daverwob requesting some much needed editor updates from Steve including proper swing support. More changes meant this snowballed into a pretty big editor update.

We hope you enjoy this mixed update! Details below.

Version 1.05

FEATURES

New track! Cold Rock it by 2 Mello - a sick breakbeats / drum and bass tune with a smooth “secret ending”. This tune unlocks at level 8.

Editor update!

Scroll the timeline with the mouse wheel! (modifiers such as alt and shift work too)

Zoom in and out with Ctrl + mouse wheel!

Change timeline subdivisions with + and - keys; no more messing with time signatures! Your current selected subdivision level is shown on the editor left panel, and this hotkey can be remapped

All keyboard keys can now be held for a stacking effect (to avoid repetitive tasks ie moving notes)

Track turns are enabled for level editors! Change to the flight path using the button on the left panel, or the tilde key ~

WSAD and QE to set and adjust a flight path F to extend and Shift + F to retract

Shift + arrows to select multiple, Ctrl + arrows to move, also delete, copy and paste work

P and Shift + P can be used in the clip info editor to slow down time

Arrow keys are now supported for granular movement (with snapping!) in the clip info editor

New calibration tool!

You can now tap along to a tap note string to more accurately set your calibration

Separate audio / visual calibration is available

All wheel options are now testable in the options menu by clicking on the wheel “practice area”

4 New RemiXD levels! I See Lite (Swago), The Kraken (TreXDer), Revenger (HyperDash) and Air On Line (Pick)

POLISH

Experience a fancy new 3D spinning menu logo

New taskbar icon!

Added a popup window explaining RemiXD difficulty on first unlock

Options sliders now operate as left = lower, right = higher (instead of the current touch-screen style)

Added a few new options menu tooltips

Polished the beat hold release effect to better match its look pre-particle refactor update

Wheel sensitivity (previously a very small number) is now properly displayed in input settings

Editor: timeline subdivisions are now only shown on editable area

Editor: All drop down options can now be scrolled and activated using arrow keys and return key - this allows for fast checking of background / colour combinations

Editor: clip info editor fields can now be “tabbed” through (using arrow keys)

Editor: the layout of the left panel has been improved with some redundant data removed

Editor: hotkeys are displayed more clearly now (with modifier keys coming before hotkeys)

Editor: you can now change the colour of hold notes by pressing C with any tail note selected

BUGS

Fixed a bug where changing track speed override could look buggy

Fixed a bug where entering practice mode and hitting N would jump ahead 2 sections instead of 1

Fixed a bug where when deleting a track with a difficulty filter active, the chart focus would jump to the top of the list (it now jumps to the next chart in the list)

Fixed a bug where “Green House” UI skin could have no highlight colour

Fixed a bug where “Up To 11 Minutes” achievement could be completed with “no fail mode” turned on

Fixed a bug where the HUD would disappear after failing a track and then entering the options menu

Fixed “Don’t Give Up” achievement not popping

Fixed a bug where editor timeline subdivisions would not display when zoomed out beyond a certain distance

Fixed a bug where tabbing through difficulties in the note editor didn’t register very small f-step movements

Fixed a bug where using options sliders could cause a memory leak

Fixed a bug where using G in practice mode would ignore the set looping sections

Fixed broken leaderboards (One Esk Nineteen Hard, Expert)

Fixed a bug where enabling “rotating joystick controls” would break other inputs

Fixed a bug where a glow effect was showing on one side of the wheel

Fixed a bug where entering practice mode while in edit mode would maintain the editor overlay

Fixed percentage display rounding up (it now truncates correctly)

We've applied Gamescom in Cologne in August and PAX Aus in October, so if you're around at either of those events, come say hi!

See you next patch!