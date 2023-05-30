DLC No. 5 "Senseki Line" is now available!

Thank you for playing JR East Train Simulator.

Thank you for your patience, and we are pleased to announce the release of the fifth DLC, "Senseki Line", today, May 30 (Tue.)!

About the Line

The Senseki Line is a 49.0 km long line connecting Sendai City in the central part of Miyagi Prefecture and Ishinomaki City in the northeast, and is the only DC electrified line in the Tohoku region. Like the Saikyo Line, ATACS is used in some sections (Aobadori Station to Higashi-Shiogama Station).

In the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011, the Senseki Line, which runs along the coast, was severely damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, and the entire line was shut down.

The line between Rikuzen-Otsuka and Rikuzen-Ono stations, located in low-lying areas and particularly heavily damaged, was relocated to higher ground inland, and resumed full service on May 30, 2015, four years after the line was closed.

In conjunction with the restoration of all lines, a connecting line was established between Matsushimakaigan Station and Takagimachi Station to connect from the Tohoku Main Line, and the "Senseki Tohoku Line" began direct service.

The Senseki Tohoku Line operates between Takagimachi Station and Ishinomaki Station, and HB-E210 series diesel trains also operate on the line.

The first half of the line (from Aobadori Station to Hon-Shiogama Station) runs through a bedroom town of Sendai, the middle part (from Hon-Shiogama Station to Tona Station) runs along Matsushima Bay with Matsushima, one of the three most scenic spots in Japan, at its side, and the latter half (from Tona to Ishinomaki Station) runs through a rural landscape.

Appeal Points

ATACS (security equipment) allows you to experience driving!

Departure warning bell (electronic whistle) is implemented!

In-train broadcasts are recorded using an actual train car!

In-train announcements are made by experienced JR East conductors!

Route Information

Section: Senseki Line Aobadori → Ishinomaki Down

Total length: 49.0 km

Number of Stations: 32

Security equipment: ATACS/ATS-Ps

Train Information

Train Number：1221S

Type/Destination: Ordinary bound for Ishinomaki

Train type: Series 205-3100, 4 cars

International sales price: US$29.99

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2433290/JR___2053100/?beta=0

Controller glyph (operation description) display



Improved operation of cursor movement when a controller is connected .

. Correction of pilot lamp lighting timing for Series E233 and Series 211



Addition of departure warning bells (electronic whistles) for the Oito Line



Your reviews are the driving force behind our work.**

We will continue to update the site based on the reviews and comments we receive.