N-Age update for 12 June 2023

GAME SERVER IS NOW OPEN!

12 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

N-Age: Online Awakening is now available to play!

The long-awaited N-Age Online is finally here, and we are thrilled to see our students battle their way and conquer the New World of N-Age Awakening!

Prepare your chosen classes, each with their own strengths and limitations, to hunt monsters and farm. Players can work together to take on difficult adversaries and engage in exciting PvP encounters. The fast-paced combat system necessitates quick reactions and strategic thinking.

Join guilds, engage with a vibrant player base, and explore many exciting and adventurous areas. Regardless of whether you enjoy playing social, action, or fantasy games, N-Age Online has something for you. When it does, keep an eye out for it and prepare ready for a wild adventure.

Come and play with your friends and create amazing and awesome gameplay experiences!!

VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all
HOMEPAGE: https://vfun.valofe.com/home
DISCORD: https://discord.gg/ms4fmXksm4

