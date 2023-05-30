Bug Fix & Improve Gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 11346739 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 05:09:16 UTC by Wendy

If you meet the enemy after the opening of the area 3, you will see a 2 enemies with a low probability. This is also true in the early regions.

You can now equip your colleagues with artifacts. This will enable more strategic choices.

Fixed an issue where no new colleague Charlotte appeared under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the Advanced Skills Shop was not available through 'Shiroe' even if the conditions were met.

Added new Achievements.

Optimize game performance

The update plan will be delivered in the near future, and a new path will be added to the area 3 at the same time.

If you have any bugs, please report to us via review or discussion. Thank you.