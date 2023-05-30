 Skip to content

破洞小世界 呆望窗 （RPG游戏） update for 30 May 2023

Changed the game interface, added English language to the game

The content of battle and plot of the game has not changed, but English has been added in the game interface, English language has been added, and some minor mistakes have been changed. I'm very sorry.

