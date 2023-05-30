 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 30 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.4.0d

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Shrine buff - now increase duration when stacked instead of just reseting the duration
  • Goblin engineer - rank increased from normal monster to elite
    His stats has been increased to reflect the changes
    Spawn rate reduced in D-rank survivors

QoL

  • Slight change to how actives talents are named
  • Added the selected pet in the Victory screen

Fixes

  • Timer from survivors mode not added to total time survived stats, Now it's added up to the red timer (15min for F, 30min for E, 45min for D)
  • Goblin engineer not having animation on spawning
  • Worm boss burrying animation not working
  • Pet scaling being wrong in a few places (especially with modded pets)

