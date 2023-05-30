Hotfix 0.8.4.0d

Changes
- Shrine buff - now increase duration when stacked instead of just reseting the duration
- Goblin engineer - rank increased from normal monster to elite
His stats has been increased to reflect the changes
Spawn rate reduced in D-rank survivors
QoL
- Slight change to how actives talents are named
- Added the selected pet in the Victory screen
Fixes
- Timer from survivors mode not added to total time survived stats, Now it's added up to the red timer (15min for F, 30min for E, 45min for D)
- Goblin engineer not having animation on spawning
- Worm boss burrying animation not working
- Pet scaling being wrong in a few places (especially with modded pets)
