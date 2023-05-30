 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 30 May 2023

v1.0.9 Build Notes

v1.0.9 Build Notes

  • Added an Ignore Pain skill to the Guardian tree (Warrior). This is an instant use self-only heal. Additional skill levels increases the potency.
  • Added a new ablity to the Protector skill tree (Cleric): Ward. This ability is an PBAoE knockback which also grants a defensive boost to nearby allies. It requires Sanctifying Stun, and will receive a bonus to the radius and defensive boost for each skill level in itself, and each skill level of Sanctifying Stun.
  • Added a new ability to the Witch line (Mage): Soul Drain. This is a PBAoE power drain which will restore the casters power with the power drained from enemies. It requires Siphon Life, and will give a bonus to it's radius for each level of Siphon Life. Additional Soul Drain levels increase teh amount of power drained and restored.
  • Added new NPC special abilities.
  • Added new NPC taunt vocals.
  • Fixed a bug which wasn't allowing Mage Spirit's to cast their AoE lifetap ability.

