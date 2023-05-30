- Added an Ignore Pain skill to the Guardian tree (Warrior). This is an instant use self-only heal. Additional skill levels increases the potency.
- Added a new ablity to the Protector skill tree (Cleric): Ward. This ability is an PBAoE knockback which also grants a defensive boost to nearby allies. It requires Sanctifying Stun, and will receive a bonus to the radius and defensive boost for each skill level in itself, and each skill level of Sanctifying Stun.
- Added a new ability to the Witch line (Mage): Soul Drain. This is a PBAoE power drain which will restore the casters power with the power drained from enemies. It requires Siphon Life, and will give a bonus to it's radius for each level of Siphon Life. Additional Soul Drain levels increase teh amount of power drained and restored.
- Added new NPC special abilities.
- Added new NPC taunt vocals.
- Fixed a bug which wasn't allowing Mage Spirit's to cast their AoE lifetap ability.
The Hopebringer update for 30 May 2023
v1.0.9 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update