[Book of Yog]Next Round Event Information

【Heart of Summon】[/h2]
During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward
Reward List
【20pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Guiding Lantern1010
【40pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Smoked Meatloaf150
【60pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Guiding Lantern1010
【80pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Smoked Meatloaf150
【100pt】 Mythical upgrade Stone1，Guiding Lantern1010
【140pt】 Warp Shards (Pure Seraphim)3015，Smoked Meatloaf150
【200pt】 Warp Shards (Pure Seraphim)30）30，Blacktide Medal15
Event Duration: May 31st 8:00 to June. 6th 12:00(UTC +8)
