依盖之书 book of yog update for 30 May 2023

[Book of Yog]Next Round Event Information

Share · View all patches · Build 11346487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Reward List

【20pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Guiding Lantern1010
【40pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Smoked Meatloaf150
【60pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Guiding Lantern1010
【80pt】 Traveling Backpack(large)1，Smoked Meatloaf150
【100pt】 Mythical upgrade Stone1，Guiding Lantern1010
【140pt】 Warp Shards (Pure Seraphim)3015，Smoked Meatloaf150
【200pt】 Warp Shards (Pure Seraphim)30）30，Blacktide Medal15

Event Duration: May 31st 8:00 to June. 6th 12:00(UTC +8)

