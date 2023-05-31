 Skip to content

Towers of Thana update for 31 May 2023

New HUD & Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11346444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this one is a quick update to let you know about our new build available on Steam. You can get access to the game over here.

Here are the changes introduced in this new build:

  • Player Attacks are now displayed in the HUD (Left-click and Right-click abilities) with visual icons and cooldowns.
  • Removed “Press Any Button to Continue” from the End Screen.
  • Vessel Behavior: Commander has been tweaked (behavior + animations).
  • Fixed a bug where a Vessel would remain immune permanently, making it impossible to complete the mission.

See you in Thana!

