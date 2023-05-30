- Fixed "label_history" not being the correct type
- Fixed AttributeError from "character" check in fights
- Fixed Amber Strip Dance in scene gallery
- Fixed "Mood" typo causing crash
- Fixed "Adam" not being defined on old ck1 saves
- Fixed relationships being reset to Friend on certain saves
- Improved Frat compatibility
- Added "ClueV2" to compat
- Fixed incorrect type for relationships
- Fixed inventory not being converted on save load
College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 30 May 2023
[3.1.8] Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
