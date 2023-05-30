 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 30 May 2023

[3.1.8] Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11346421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "label_history" not being the correct type
  • Fixed AttributeError from "character" check in fights
  • Fixed Amber Strip Dance in scene gallery
  • Fixed "Mood" typo causing crash
  • Fixed "Adam" not being defined on old ck1 saves
  • Fixed relationships being reset to Friend on certain saves
  • Improved Frat compatibility
  • Added "ClueV2" to compat
  • Fixed incorrect type for relationships
  • Fixed inventory not being converted on save load

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1924481 Depot 1924481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link