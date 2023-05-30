Hello everyone!

Update 2 is here. In this update I have added a new locomotive. It is a DMU which can carry passengers just like a passenger car, but can also be used to pull other cars. I have added an option to change the camera focus to one of the cars instead of the locomotive when controlling a train. I have added an option to select how many starting resources you want when creating a free build game. I have also added a decoupling sound.

Some suggestions have been to add electric cables and electric trains, as well as train control options. I will look into these things further and see what I can come up with. I also hope to add some decorations to the game that can be placed around the map, things like trees, huts, houses, roads, etc. They won't serve any purpose, but could be there just to improve the visual aesthetics for fun.

Thanks!