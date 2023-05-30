 Skip to content

十五 update for 30 May 2023

2023.05.30 Update(1)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Correction of typos in text
    2.Optimization of NPC Guo Shun's Layer on May 7th
  2. Adjusted the position and dialogue of the female student NPC in the bathroom in the morning
  3. Fixed the issue of incorrect avatars of Zhang Xiaolong and female fans in the regional task panel

