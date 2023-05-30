Lightracer Spark" V1.1.2 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11346390 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 03:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all Amenders,

We have made an optimization update.

Content fixes:

Fixed list not refreshing when acquiring new jurisdictions

Thank you for your long-term support and love for Lightracer Spark, and you are welcome to participate in our fan creation activity.

Fortune and prosperity to the Amenders！