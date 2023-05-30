 Skip to content

Lightracer Spark update for 30 May 2023

Lightracer Spark" V1.1.2 Patch

Greetings to all Amenders,

We have made an optimization update.

Content fixes:

  • Fixed list not refreshing when acquiring new jurisdictions

Thank you for your long-term support and love for Lightracer Spark, and you are welcome to participate in our fan creation activity.

Activity details：Click here
Join the event on this page: wjx.top/vm/YalQQBJ.aspx (The URL might be blocked, please copy it to the browser to open)

If you encounter problems in the game, or want to discuss the game content with more friends, welcome to join the official Discord

Fortune and prosperity to the Amenders！

