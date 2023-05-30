 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 30 May 2023

Hotfix（Alpha version）- v1.0.53.33

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed the problem of the model not updating when citizens become elderly (the update does not effective in old saves).
  • Fixed the problem that Cactus Cuts are not counted in the default Raw Food number in Resource bar.
  • Fixed the problem that Builders repeatedly reach and place materials but do not pave roads under certain circumstances.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

