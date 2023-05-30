Hotfix（Alpha version）- v1.0.53.33

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed the problem of the model not updating when citizens become elderly (the update does not effective in old saves).
- Fixed the problem that Cactus Cuts are not counted in the default Raw Food number in Resource bar.
- Fixed the problem that Builders repeatedly reach and place materials but do not pave roads under certain circumstances.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
Contact us:
Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed depots in test1 branch