Tycoon. DR4X Changelog #72 05/29/2023

Hey guys, I have a new release here with a bunch of new updates and improvements to the game. Thank you all for your continued support, and I hope you enjoy playing this new version.

Of course this has been hell to deal with. But I did also manage to get some game dev done!

I worked on adding some layers of complexity to the economy management of the game (the first of many mechanical additions I want to add to make turns a bit more engaging, but I didn't get a chance to allow you to have a real impact on that underlying simulation side. I guess its nice to see numbers go up though!) as well as several bug fixes and QOL changes and I also worked on the tech system a bit to add a new kind of tech that is now dinguished from global research items and "normal" research items.

This changelog will include the stuff from the last "devlog" post I made on the 9th since i didnt bother clearing those out of my trello.

Gameplay and UI

-Subtle UI tweaks with the unit info screen's flag list

-Added particle effect when a cell is revealed that is like low poly clouds coming apart

--Makes exploration a tad more satisfying

-Added black market unit portrait



-Gave spiderrs new Unit portrait



-Cleaned up the code in general (went from like 25 compiler warnings to 3)

-Converted shared code between my unity projects into a dll, for speed and cleanliness reasons

-Made it more clear how tech works by rewording the tech tooltiop info, distinguishing them by color, and allowing you to "show more" using ctrl





-Added ability to put uints into sentry mode as described on the 9th and assigned it a hotkey

-Updated most of the techs in the game to use icons for represneting resources and combat stats instead of text, which makes things less long winded



--Leads

--Talk to

Introduced the new "Business" flag, enhancing gameplay mechanics for Inns, Gambling Halls, and similar establishments by unlocking a dedicated UI panel, this is the earlier mentioned Tycoon system.

-- Implemented the concept of clientele in businesses for enhanced gold generation opportunities.

-- Businesses now operate within a framework of minimum and maximum customer counts, resource profit multipliers, and customer satisfaction levels. Weekly profit is determined by the customer count and their satisfaction level; the more customers you have, and the happier they are and the greater the multiplier, the greater the additional income generated for that turn. There are natural fluctuations in customer satisfaction, with plans to add connected buildings and upgrades to manipulate these simulation parameters. For instance, increasing max customers at your inn by adding more rooms.

--With the new UI, you can now actively monitor your business performance in real time as you progress to the next turn. (Just hit next turn with the UI up, and you will see the changes in real time)

--Performances from performance troupes at your Inn or Gambling Hall give your customer satisfaction a boost

--Customer satisfaction will gradually drift towards an 'average' level if you do not work to increase it.

In upcoming updates, it will be your task to strategize ways to enhance satisfaction levels, such as launching limited-time sales or investing in improvements like additional rooms at your Inn or building connected liquor aging cave buildings for your inn for increased profit.

To cater to diverse gameplay preferences, an AI management option may also be introduced for those who prefer a less micro-intensive approach. So the AI can manage the business for you!

----Important note, I will be adding a campaign mission all about managing an inn as a way to encourage myself to add more mechanics to this system, i felt kinda weird advertising "Manage your own gambling hall" when you didnt have such minute control over it , but now there is a whole system for that.

-Global Tech descriptions are now in royal purple

-Made it so holding control will display more info on techs and hid their long descriptions until you hit control

-Did some other changes to reduce the longwidnedness of various flags, text pop ups and so on

--The UI shoudl just feel a lot cleaner now in general!

Bug Fixes

-Fixed music not playing after "continue anyway" clciked

-Fixed bug where upgrading loses city link

-Fixed several bugs related to techs

Balancing

-Gave Bandits on Debauchery and Lawlessness gambling halls

Im sorry about the inconsistantness of my updates lately, I hope you udnerstand this is due to the aforementioend plumbing issues.