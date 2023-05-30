Players have needs, we have a response! Always very attentive

1. Five in-game art covers have been updated this time, which will change as players delve deeper into key storylines. We hope to give you a little visual enhancement！~

This game has strengthened the hints of the game's opening content and the coherence of the plot, ensuring that players can minimize the number of deaths at the beginning, and quickly integrate into the game. The aim is to improve players' retention rate, while weakening the cruel and realistic design. After all, if the game story is written well, players cannot persist in appreciating the subsequent content of the game and feel uncomfortable. However, please rest assured, I still maintain the intensity level of the game plot and strive not to weaken the story experience

~~ Due to feedback from many players that the difficulty of the game's opening is too high and the sense of frustration is strong, but I cannot affect the complete plot setting of the game because what is needed is this high setback blow. From a certain perspective, like soul games, there is a threshold for entry. After considering various aspects with friends from ZSJ, we chose to do this ~~

