Graduated update for 30 May 2023

2023-05-30 update log

2023-05-30 update log

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the problem that the pop-up window of level 9 skills keeps appearing
  2. Repair the garbled characters found
  3. Repair part of the interface does not have the option to leave.
  4. Fix the problem that the player will be affected after the AI ​​eats the Sea God Orb.
  5. The problem that Poseidon beads and oxygen capsules can be cooked after repairing.
  6. Fix the problem that some mission requirements require some items that players cannot obtain.
  7. Fix the problem that osmanthus seeds and ginkgo fruit cannot be used.

