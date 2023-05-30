 Skip to content

The Troop update for 30 May 2023

30th May patch

Build 11346204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ambient audio slider
  • HQ vehicle spotting
  • Suppression bug fix
  • Experimental camera max zoom tilt increase
  • Skirmish dismounted soldiers exploit fix
  • Alternate faction colours (colourblind setting)
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

