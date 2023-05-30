30th May patch

- Ambient audio slider
- HQ vehicle spotting
- Suppression bug fix
- Experimental camera max zoom tilt increase
- Skirmish dismounted soldiers exploit fix
- Alternate faction colours (colourblind setting)
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
The Troop update for 30 May 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
