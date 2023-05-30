 Skip to content

Chasing Sunsets update for 30 May 2023

Chasing Sunsets Chapter 7 v0.8b

Last edited by Wendy

Patch 08b Changelog

-The Mac version is now live!
-Moved two kink points to the appropriate choice in the Mal/PB threesome in Ch7.
-Corrected failure of script to jump to post-credits scene in Ch5 if player chose to send Mallory away.
-Fixed dialogue bad math between Jaye and Mallory in hallway where they discuss alternating days with MC.
-Fixed black bars on image pan during Ch7 Post Credits Scene
-Various spelling/punctuation fixes

Mostly cosmetic fixes here, but if you are min/maxing kink points on the Mal path, you can pick up a couple of extra if you replay from that scene forward. Barring any surprises, this should be the last update until Chapter 8.

Changed files in this update

