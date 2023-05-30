Maintenance - May 30th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 11345901 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 7:00 am ~ 10:00 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 8:00 am

EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 1:00 am ~ 4:00 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 8:00 pm ~ Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 11:00 am

NA(UTC-4): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 7:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Event: ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’

Obtain various items through the Check-In event.

New Spirit: ‘Blue Baron Mantata’

Carry on your adventure with this new extraordinary epic spirit.

2 New stats added

Two new stats that will help your gameplay have been added.

Sarmati’s Mission Scroll Buffs changed

Buffs granted from Sarmati's Mission Scroll have changed with the addition of new stats.

In-game balance adjusted

Item drop chance and combat balance have been adjusted.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.