MIR4 update for 30 May 2023

Maintenance - May 30th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

  • ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 7:00 am ~ 10:00 am
  • INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 8:00 am
  • EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 1:00 am ~ 4:00 am
  • SA(UTC-3): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 8:00 pm ~ Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 11:00 am
  • NA(UTC-4): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 7:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Event: ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’
  • Obtain various items through the Check-In event.
  1. New Spirit: ‘Blue Baron Mantata’
  • Carry on your adventure with this new extraordinary epic spirit.
  1. 2 New stats added
  • Two new stats that will help your gameplay have been added.
  1. Sarmati’s Mission Scroll Buffs changed
  • Buffs granted from Sarmati's Mission Scroll have changed with the addition of new stats.
  1. In-game balance adjusted
  • Item drop chance and combat balance have been adjusted.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

