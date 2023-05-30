Maintenance - May 30th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
■ Maintenance Schedule
- ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 7:00 am ~ 10:00 am
- INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 8:00 am
- EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 1:00 am ~ 4:00 am
- SA(UTC-3): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 8:00 pm ~ Tuesday, May. 30, 2023, 11:00 am
- NA(UTC-4): Monday, May. 29, 2023, 7:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Event: ‘Yiun's 14-Day Training Log’
- Obtain various items through the Check-In event.
- New Spirit: ‘Blue Baron Mantata’
- Carry on your adventure with this new extraordinary epic spirit.
- 2 New stats added
- Two new stats that will help your gameplay have been added.
- Sarmati’s Mission Scroll Buffs changed
- Buffs granted from Sarmati's Mission Scroll have changed with the addition of new stats.
- In-game balance adjusted
- Item drop chance and combat balance have been adjusted.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
Changed depots in stage branch