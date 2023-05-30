 Skip to content

Toon Toon Racing update for 30 May 2023

Details of the update of 29 April 2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 11345884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello drivers!

This is our first update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 1.1

NEWS:

  • Two new cars - Barracuda and Mini TT.
  • New MiniMap.
  • New suspension system.

FIXES:

  • Big changes and fixes on the scenario Citybay.
  • Small changes and fixes on the scenario GreenHill.
  • Corrections aplied on Chinese, Korean,Japanase and Russian translations.
  • AI has different colors now.
  • All tracks has different AI drivers.
  • Small changes and fixes on Tires.
  • Small changes on Car Camera.
  • Auto respawn adjusted for 03 seconds.

More updates will coming, stay on in our Discord: https://discord.gg/VyH2RztR24

