Details of the update of 29 April 2023.

Hello drivers!
This is our first update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 1.1
NEWS:
- Two new cars - Barracuda and Mini TT.
- New MiniMap.
- New suspension system.
FIXES:
- Big changes and fixes on the scenario Citybay.
- Small changes and fixes on the scenario GreenHill.
- Corrections aplied on Chinese, Korean,Japanase and Russian translations.
- AI has different colors now.
- All tracks has different AI drivers.
- Small changes and fixes on Tires.
- Small changes on Car Camera.
- Auto respawn adjusted for 03 seconds.
More updates will coming, stay on in our Discord: https://discord.gg/VyH2RztR24
