Details of the update of 29 April 2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 11345884 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 02:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello drivers!

This is our first update of Toon Toon Racing to the version 1.1

NEWS:

Two new cars - Barracuda and Mini TT.

New MiniMap.

New suspension system.

FIXES:

Big changes and fixes on the scenario Citybay.

Small changes and fixes on the scenario GreenHill.

Corrections aplied on Chinese, Korean,Japanase and Russian translations.

AI has different colors now.

All tracks has different AI drivers.

Small changes and fixes on Tires.

Small changes on Car Camera.

Auto respawn adjusted for 03 seconds.

More updates will coming, stay on in our Discord: https://discord.gg/VyH2RztR24