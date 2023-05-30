 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NinjaFall update for 30 May 2023

NinjaFall 1.03 update: The Kunai Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11345828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is an underlying issue with the gameplay in _NinjaFall _that _needs _to be addressed.

Speed.

As part of an ongoing effort to make the game much, _much _faster. We will be making several updates along side typical bug fixes and improvements to increase the speed and flow of the game. This update specifically addresses using a kunai.

The following updates were made to NinjaFall in this patch.

  • added gravity to kunai

  • added the ability to throw kunai on angles

  • kunai travels speed increased from 5 to 10

  • kunai damage increased from 10 to 40

  • added a flight time to kunai which does the following thing

    • the initial 20 frames, the kunai travel is linear

    • after 20 frames, the kunai then begins to be effected by gravity

    • after 20 frames, the kunai begins to slow down horizontally to simulate a little bit of air resistance

      • The initial speed is 10;
      • the minimum speed is 5;

  • added two new settings to the settings page

    • You can now set sound effects to be globally on or off
    • You can now set music to be globally on or off

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2169761 Depot 2169761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link