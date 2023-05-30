NinjaFall 1.03 update: The Kunai Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11345828 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 02:09:18 UTC by Wendy

There is an underlying issue with the gameplay in _NinjaFall _that _needs _to be addressed.

Speed.

As part of an ongoing effort to make the game much, _much _faster. We will be making several updates along side typical bug fixes and improvements to increase the speed and flow of the game. This update specifically addresses using a kunai.

The following updates were made to NinjaFall in this patch.