NinjaFall 1.03 update: The Kunai Update

There is an underlying issue with the gameplay in _NinjaFall _that _needs _to be addressed.
Speed.
As part of an ongoing effort to make the game much, _much _faster. We will be making several updates along side typical bug fixes and improvements to increase the speed and flow of the game. This update specifically addresses using a kunai.
The following updates were made to NinjaFall in this patch.
-
added gravity to kunai
-
added the ability to throw kunai on angles
-
kunai travels speed increased from 5 to 10
-
kunai damage increased from 10 to 40
-
added a flight time to kunai which does the following thing
-
the initial 20 frames, the kunai travel is linear
-
after 20 frames, the kunai then begins to be effected by gravity
-
after 20 frames, the kunai begins to slow down horizontally to simulate a little bit of air resistance
- The initial speed is 10;
- the minimum speed is 5;
-
-
added two new settings to the settings page
- You can now set sound effects to be globally on or off
- You can now set music to be globally on or off
Changed files in this update