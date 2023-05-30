1.1.7 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11345787 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 00:59:12 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Mode

[] Card loss no longer occurs when Chaos Level increases.

[] Adjusted the growth curve of enemy health and speed in Chaos Mode.

Enemies

[] Hell Minotaurs have gained a new ability: they can now only take up to 10% of their maximum health as damage.

Weapons

[] The blue mode (scatter shot) of the Mechanical Arm now has an additional effect of reducing bullet time by 50%.

Bullets

[] Reduced the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:

[] Thunderbolt

[] Spirit Bomb

[] Frisbee

[] Holy Cross

[] Snowball

[] Increased the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:

[] Powerball

[] Kinetic Bullet

[] 7.62mm

[] Bee

[] Burst Bullet