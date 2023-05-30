1.1.7 Update List

Chaos Mode
[] Card loss no longer occurs when Chaos Level increases.
[] Adjusted the growth curve of enemy health and speed in Chaos Mode.
Enemies
[] Hell Minotaurs have gained a new ability: they can now only take up to 10% of their maximum health as damage.
Weapons
[] The blue mode (scatter shot) of the Mechanical Arm now has an additional effect of reducing bullet time by 50%.
Bullets
[] Reduced the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:
[] Thunderbolt
[] Spirit Bomb
[] Frisbee
[] Holy Cross
[] Snowball
[] Increased the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:
[] Powerball
[] Kinetic Bullet
[] 7.62mm
[] Bee
[] Burst Bullet
- Blade Bullet
Changed files in this update