Burst Hero update for 30 May 2023

1.1.7 Update List

Chaos Mode

[] Card loss no longer occurs when Chaos Level increases.
[] Adjusted the growth curve of enemy health and speed in Chaos Mode.

Enemies

[] Hell Minotaurs have gained a new ability: they can now only take up to 10% of their maximum health as damage.

Weapons

[] The blue mode (scatter shot) of the Mechanical Arm now has an additional effect of reducing bullet time by 50%.

Bullets

[] Reduced the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:

[] Thunderbolt
[] Spirit Bomb
[] Frisbee
[] Holy Cross
[] Snowball

[] Increased the energy gain multiplier for the following bullets:

[] Powerball
[] Kinetic Bullet
[] 7.62mm
[] Bee
[] Burst Bullet

  • Blade Bullet

Changed files in this update

