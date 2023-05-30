 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 30 May 2023

Improved NPC and online and system level improvments

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.7.90
-Online and system fixes based on user reports.
-Adjusted Max Titan Count reduction logic to accommodate situations with many over the max count and to reduce faster.
-Improved bones in NPC hands so the animations look better.

