Grey Hack update for 30 May 2023

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4756a

Share · View all patches · Build 11345623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

Exploit system and apt-get changes has been reverted to the public version. Development of the partial objects will continue in future experimental builds. Thank you for the feedback!

Previous Server Updates

  • Fixed bug that prevented the email and bank passwords of players from being deciphered.

  • Fixed bug that could cause script actions such as creating files, deleting or renaming not to be saved correctly if there was another script calling file.set_content on a file in the same filesystem at the same time.

  • Fixed regression bug that caused libraries in hackshops to not update correctly to the latest version, causing apt.check_upgrade to always return true for the libraries metaxploit.so, librshell.so, and crypto.so

  • Fixed regression bug that caused the content of files to be lost when moving the folder containing them to another location

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 11345623
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
